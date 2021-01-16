$362.05 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $362.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.47 million and the lowest is $339.65 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $237.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,647. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

