$36.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will post $36.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.84 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

