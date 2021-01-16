2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $43.70 Average PT from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of 2U by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 12.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 41.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

