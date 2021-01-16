$25.29 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report sales of $25.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.03 million to $27.07 million. HEXO posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $104.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.87 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

HEXO opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 30.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.