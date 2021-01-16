$244.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post $244.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.46 million. Ferro reported sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $941.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

FOE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. 373,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,061. Ferro has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

