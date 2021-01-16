2,328 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $101.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.