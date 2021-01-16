21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.68

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 48802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. Bank of America increased their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

