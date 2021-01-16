$211.88 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $211.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $207.75 million. Albany International reported sales of $257.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Albany International by 133.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Albany International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,656. Albany International has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

