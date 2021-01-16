20,509 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

