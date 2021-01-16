-$2.14 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.75). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after buying an additional 140,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,805.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

