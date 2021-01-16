1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $8,640.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00511017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.19 or 0.04128246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016462 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

