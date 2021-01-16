$194.55 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $194.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.20 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $204.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $749.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $810.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $961.82 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $991.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

