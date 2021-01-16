1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $10.05 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

