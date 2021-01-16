1,870 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

JKK stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day moving average is $256.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $331.52.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

