1,485 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 493,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

