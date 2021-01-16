12,448 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 290.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $219.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

