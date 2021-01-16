1,225 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 428.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $176.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $181.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

