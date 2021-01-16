$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,883. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.