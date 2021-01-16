$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,641. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $87,694. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

