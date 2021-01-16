0x Price Tops $0.55 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $414.70 million and approximately $147.76 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges.

About 0x

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

