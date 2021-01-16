$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. Materion reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 97.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. 103,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,398. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

