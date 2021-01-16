-$0.30 EPS Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Talend reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLND stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 140,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,792. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

