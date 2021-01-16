$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

AYX traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $120.65. 1,112,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,478. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.85, a PEG ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.42. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,262,700 shares of company stock worth $258,630,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Alteryx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

