$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PROV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 10,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

