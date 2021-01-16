-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,098. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

