-$0.18 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Points International reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. 35,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791. The company has a market cap of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points International during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

