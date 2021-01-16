$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. ABB posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 2,365,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ABB by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ABB by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.