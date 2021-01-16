$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.