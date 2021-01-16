$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

