$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in FireEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,836 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FireEye by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,055 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FireEye by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,257 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 7,708,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

