-$0.06 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,466,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,983,285. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

