$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,048 shares of company stock worth $28,241,920 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

