Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ZNGA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,740. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -330.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,464 shares of company stock worth $18,889,904. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 163,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

