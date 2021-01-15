Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,933. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

