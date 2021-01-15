Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 435 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 435 price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 398.46.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

