ZumCoin Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $780,777.29 and approximately $144.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official website is zumcoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

