Zloadr Market Cap Tops $125,844.67 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $125,844.67 and approximately $159,551.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

