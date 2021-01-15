ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Update

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

