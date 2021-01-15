Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) Shares Up 1.2%

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.25 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.25 ($1.38). 28,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 69,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £230.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

