Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Volume Hits $31,965.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $179,613.38 and $31,965.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

