Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,238.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.44 or 0.03190923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00390990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.87 or 0.01341903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.06 or 0.00579093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00436744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00287751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020922 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

