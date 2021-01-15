Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.23

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.23 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 3825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

