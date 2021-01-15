Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Buy

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

VBLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.