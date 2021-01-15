Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Buy

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,209,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

