Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ OBSV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.99. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

