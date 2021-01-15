Zacks Investment Research Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goodbody raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

