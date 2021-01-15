Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.75 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $800.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

