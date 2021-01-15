Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of Harte Hanks stock remained flat at $$2.75 during trading on Thursday. 4,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

