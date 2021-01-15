Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.