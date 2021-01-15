Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to “Buy”

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.